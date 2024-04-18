Gossip: Blues consider move for Dybala

[BBC]

Chelsea and Barcelona are among several clubs considering a move for Roma's 30-year-old Argentina striker Paulo Dybala. (Rudy Galetti)

Newcastle United and Liverpool have entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's 20-year-old Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande, who is also wanted by Chelsea. (Football Transfers)

Nottingham Forest want in excess of £20m for 21-year-old Brazilian centre-back Murillo amid interest from the Blues, Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider)

