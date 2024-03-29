Gophers snag Badgers football commitment in Wisconsin defensive lineman Torin Pettaway

The Gophers football program pulled in a commitment from Torin Pettaway, a defensive lineman rom Middleton, Wis., who was officially committed to the Badgers late Thursday night.

“After a lot of thought and considering I have decided to reopen my commitment and de-commit from the university of Wisconsin,” Pettaway posted on X at 10:01 p.m.

At 10:02, Pettaway said “100 % committed,” tagging head coach P.J. Fleck and defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere and a graphic of a No. 98 maroon and gold jersey.

Pettaway is listed as a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman with offers from Illinois, Nebraska, USC, Washington and Rutgers, according to 247sports.com.

Pettaway committed to Wisconsin after Luke Fickell and Co. gave him one-on-one treatment in Madison after a Junior Day scholarship offer. He originally committed to the Badgers in March.

Pettaway is the second commitment to Minnesota for its growing 2025 recruiting class. Zach Harden, a defensive back from Covington, Ga., was the first pledge on Saturday.

Related Articles