Gophers' Isabella McCauley shoots final-round 64 to earn share of Big Ten women's golf championship

The Gophers' Isabella McCauley shot 8-under-par 64 to earn a share of the Big Ten women's golf individual championship Sunday in Havre de Grace, Md.

"Winning the Big Ten championship is the kind of thing I've dreamed about since I was a kid," said McCauley, who was in 18th place at 1 over par after Saturday's second round,. "I couldn't be more grateful to do it with the most amazing team beside me."

McCauley's bogey-free final round was the best round of any golfer at the tournament. The sophomore from Simley shot 74 on Friday and 71 on Saturday, and she shared the Big Ten title with Michigan's Monet Chun and Indiana's Caroline Craig, becoming the Gophers' first individual conference champion since Kate Hughes won the second of back-to-back titles in 1989.

"What an amazing day for Bella McCauley," Gophers coach Rhyll Brinsmead said. "To come back and win the Big Ten championship shooting a 64 is incredible effort. She has truly left her mark on the history of the University of Minnesota golf program and she's only a sophomore."

The Gophers finished ninth out of 14 teams at 20 over, 28 strokes behind winner Indiana, which overcame an 11-stroke deficit to beat Michigan State by a stroke.

• Carlos Harvey scored three second-half goals, two on penalties, as MNUFC2 beat host Portland 4-3. Mataeo Bunbury, an 18-year-old Northfield native, scored two first-half goals for Timbers2.

• The Gophers baseball team (16-18, 4-8 Big Ten) split a doubleheader with Indiana at Siebert Field, winning the first game 13-2 behind two home runs from Weber Neels and a complete game from Connor Wietgrefe. The Hoosiers won the second game 18-8, as the Hoosiers' Jason Oliver drove in eight runs.

• Mattie Boyd gave up five hits and an unearned run to pitch Rutgers to a 6-1 victory over the host Gophers softball team. Morgan DeBord drove in the lone run for the Gophers (23-21, 9-8 Big Ten).

• The Minnesota State Mankato men's golf team set an NSIC record for a three-round championship at 6-under 858 in Blue Springs, Mo. winning the tournament for the 20th time.

• The Gophers tennis team ended its regular season with a 4-3 loss at Rutgers.