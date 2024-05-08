Gophers football adds Michigan State transfer Jaren Mangham via transfer portal

The Gophers football program added its third transfer running back of the offseason on Tuesday. Michigan State tailback Jaren Mangham confirmed his commitment to the U via the NCAA transfer portal.

Mangham has totaled 1,332 yards on 344 carries (3.8 yards per carry) over five collegiate seasons — 2023 with Michigan State, 2021-21 with South Florida and 2019-20 with Colorado. He also has 27 career receptions for 162 yards. He has totaled 23 touchdowns.

Last season with the Spartans, the Detroit native had 31 carries for 81 yards and 7 receptions for 37 yards.

Mangham, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 231 pounds, joins Sieh Bangura (Ohio) and Marcus Major (Oklahoma) as new additions to the Gophers since the end of the 2023 season. Mangham, 24, has one final season of eligibility for the Gophers.

Sophomore Darius Taylor figures to receive the majority of the carries next fall, but another option has joined the U running back room.

Related Articles