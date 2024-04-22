Gophers backup cornerback Victor Pless enters NCAA transfer portal
Fifth-year cornerback Victor Pless has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press on Monday.
Pless, of Kennesaw, Ga., did not play in his four seasons at Minnesota. Pless, who was academic all-Big Ten in 2021, will vacate a needed scholarship for the U to use for another incoming player.
The Gophers have had four players leave the program this spring, all of whom were backups: cornerback Tariq Watson and offensive linemen Cade McConnell and De’Eric Mister.
Pless, who’s exit was first reported by 247sports.com, had been practicing with the Gophers this spring.
