Gophers backup cornerback Victor Pless enters NCAA transfer portal

Fifth-year cornerback Victor Pless has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Pioneer Press on Monday.

Pless, of Kennesaw, Ga., did not play in his four seasons at Minnesota. Pless, who was academic all-Big Ten in 2021, will vacate a needed scholarship for the U to use for another incoming player.

The Gophers have had four players leave the program this spring, all of whom were backups: cornerback Tariq Watson and offensive linemen Cade McConnell and De’Eric Mister.

Pless, who’s exit was first reported by 247sports.com, had been practicing with the Gophers this spring.

