Good news, everyone: Jay Cutler finally caught the thing that was killing his chickens

With his divorce more than two months in the past, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has found a new focus in his life: stopping whatever has been killing his chickens.

The 37-year-old Cutler revealed through his Instagram story last week that he was dealing with a mystery predator with a taste for the chickens around his property in Tennessee. Cutler had no idea what kind of animal it could be, and began consulting his inner detective.

He accused his cat. He put a rooster in charge of security. He had fans guess the animal, with some hypothesizing a cheetah or Bigfoot. He installed cameras. He installed traps. A gun company gave him a free rifle. Owls drove him mad with their incessant hooting. All told, Cutler has posted 22 times on Instagram about the hunt in the last week about his woodland war.

“I’m being taunted, mocked and outwitted by a small animal,” Cutler wrote after the mystery predator again evaded his traps and cameras. “Only one option left.”

That option was apparently taking his gun, posting up in a tree all night with night vision goggles and waiting for the culprit to make his move.

Alright boys and girls. Tree stand and night goggles SZN IS BACK ... again at the Jay Cutler residence. The saga continues. pic.twitter.com/cYhcqjwrOh — Cody (@codelmendo) July 1, 2020

Fortunately, for everyone, that tactic worked.

The culprit: a raccoon, though Cutler still isn’t sure if his own nocturnal Professor Moriarty was working alone.

Congrats to Cutler, who clearly needed a win here.

Now in his third year of retirement since starting for the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Cutler made headlines in April with a very public divorce from reality star Kristin Cavallari that included some dirty laundry being aired about his level motivation. Well, we can now say there is at least one thing that motivates Cutler.

Jay Cutler has captured his woodland critter. (Photo by: Jake Giles Netter/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

