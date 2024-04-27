Good Morning, Illini Nation: Still work to do

Apr. 27—Illinois has made several moves in the transfer portal this month. Adding Mercer forward Jake Davis, Louisville guard Tre White, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell and Notre Dame forward Carey Booth were important steps in building the 2024-25 roster. Especially with Dain Dainja (Memphis), Sencire Harris (West Virginia), Amani Hansberry (West Virginia) and Luke Goode (Indiana) transferring out, Coleman Hawkins moving on to the NBA Draft and Terrence Shannon Jr., Marcus Domask, Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon running out of eligibility.

But it's still an incomplete roster. Four strong additions. Not yet the big one. A replacement for Shannon, if you will.

That's reflected in the early projections for the 2024-25 season from Bart Torvik. His have this current version of Illinois at No. 63 nationally. That would be 15th in the new 18-team Big Ten.

It's a projection reflective only of the moment. The Illinois roster as it currently stands has holes. A big one, for certain, given there's no real go-to, No. 1 option just yet. The transfer portal perusal continues. Has to.

Here's where all 18 Big Ten teams stand right now, per Torvik:

6. Purdue

8. UCLA

16. Michigan State

17. Indiana

20. Nebraska

23. Rutgers

25. USC

29. Wisconsin

30. Northwestern

37. Maryland

39. Michigan

42. Ohio State

44. Oregon

54. Iowa

64. Minnesota

78. Penn State

80. Washington