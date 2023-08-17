"Good chance" Jameson Williams out for rest of preseason

When Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was suspended for the first six games of the regular season for a violation of the league's gambling policies, it was noted that he would be able to practice with the team during training camp and play in preseason games.

That work was seen as significant for a player who missed his first NFL offseason while recovering from a torn ACL, but it looks like Williams won't be able to take advantage of what's left of the team's summer work. Williams injured his hamstring in practice on Wednesday and head coach Dan Campbell's Thursday update on his condition wasn't a terribly positive one.

Campbell said at his press conference that Williams is out for the rest of this week and that there is a "good chance" he will miss the remainder of the preseason as a result of the injury. If that's the case, Williams' next game action will come against the Ravens in Week Seven.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was also hurt on Wednesday, but Campbell said that he expects the wideout back from his ankle injury next week.