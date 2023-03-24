Gonzaga stuns UCLA into submission with massive comeback win in Sweet 16 I The Rush
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Friday, March 24, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
No. 3 got the best of No. 3 in the final seconds of their match
The Zags will face No. 4 in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8
No. 3 stunned No. 7 in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard
Kansas State will take on No. 9 , as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4
Plus: retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in !
THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .