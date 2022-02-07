Gonzaga breaks tie with Auburn to keep No. 1 spot in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Poll

The rarity of a tie for No. 1 in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll lasted only one week as Gonzaga edges back ahead of Auburn by a slim margin.

Neither the Bulldogs nor the Tigers lost during the week, but Gonzaga’s decisive victories and Auburn’s narrow escape against unranked Georgia prompted a few panelists to switch their first-place votes. Gonzaga moves ahead by four points, claiming 18 of 32 No. 1 nods, with the remaining 14 going to the Tigers.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots against Brigham Young forward Seneca Knight (24) in the first half at Marriott Center.

Following the two leaders, Purdue also holds steady at No. 3. Kentucky surges three places to No. 4, leapfrogging both Arizona and Duke. No. 7 Houston and No. 8 Kansas each gain two positions.

Texas Tech jumps five spots to No. 9. Baylor, after a drubbing at the hands of Kansas, just barely holds on to the No. 10 position by one point over red-hot Providence. The Friars’ No. 11 ranking is their highest since being voted ninth on Jan. 4, 2016.

TOP 25: Complete Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

UCLA, which dropped a pair of games in last week’s road trip through Arizona, tumbles eight places to No. 12. Matching Texas Tech’s five-spot jump are No. 13 Illinois and No. 19 Marquette.

This week’s poll features three newcomers, headed by No. 22 Saint Mary’s. No. 24 Murray State and No. 25 Wake Forest also move in.

Iowa State, Xavier and LSU drop out.

