Golf roundup: NLS Wildcats' boys take 14th in large invite

May 5—MORTON — The New London-Spicer boys golf team finished in 14th place at the two-day Dacotah Ridge Invitational on Saturday.

NLS totaled 687 strokes across the competition to take 14th at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club. Edina won the invitational, carding a total of 587. Holy Family Catholic was second with a 599 and Alexandria was third at 607.

Alexandria's William Thornburg earned medalist honors, shooting a two-day score of 142. Holy Family Catholic's Tully Super and Edina's Torger Ohe shared second place with 145s.

Palmer Dalton had the best finish for the Wildcats. He shot an 80 and an 84 to total 164 to earn a share of 49th place.

NLS is scheduled to compete at an invitational with a to be determined time Thursday in St. Cloud.

Annika DeBoer earned a share of second place alongside Maple Grove's McKenna Hogan at the Geneva Invitational in Alexandria.

DeBoer shot a 77, which helped Minnewaska take second place at Geneva Golf Club. Maple Grove won the invite (314), followed by the Lakers' 335 and a tie between Elk River and Alexandria for third place (353).

Minnewaska next competes in a West Central Conference meet hosted by BOLD at 1 p.m. Monday at Olivia Golf Club.