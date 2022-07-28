Mark Hubbard originally thought his stunning hole-in-one was 'embarrassing'

In golf, aces can come at the most unexpected moments. It certainly did for Mark Hubbard on Thursday.

Hubbard is currently playing in Day 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is being held at the Detroit Golf Club. And he was absolutely convinced that he had beefed his shot at the 216-yard, par-3 11th. Hubbard was so sure that he'd screwed it up that he dropped his club on the ground just a moment after he struck the ball.

"That's embarrassing," Hubbard said as he watched the ball fly away from him.

Except it wasn't embarrassing. It was the opposite of embarrassing. It was a hole-in-one.

Hubbard didn't know the ace was even a possibility, but his playing partner, Wyndham Clark, had some idea. You can hear Clark saying "Dude, that better not go in" after Hubbard made his shot.

Once the ball fell into the hole, Hubbard couldn't believe it, turning away and putting his hand over his mouth. Clark playfully needled him about not giving any high-fives for that ace, but Hubbard later said that he didn't deserve any.

“Absolutely not. I did not, no,” he said. “You’ve got to be lucky out there, too. I hit a lot of good shots that didn’t go in today.”

After seeing that ace, Hubbard's brother, Nathan, and friend Joel Dahmen shared their reactions on social media.

Hubbard has made aces twice before, at the 2014 Frys.com Open and the 2019 Nashville Golf Open. But the one he hit Thursday is special.

"I think that's probably going to end up being one of my favorite hole-in-ones I ever had just because of the situation," Hubbard said afterward.