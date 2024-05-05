GOLF: Bulldogs post win over Pirates, Wildcats

May 4—BATESVILLE — Hillcrest Golf and Country Club was the host for a 3-team match between EIAC foes Batesville, Franklin County and Greensburg.

Batesville finished with a team-total 164 on the front nine to claim the top team honor. Through the fifth player tie-breaker, Greensburg took second with 177. Franklin County also finished with 177.

Batesville's Leo Moody and Greensburg's Colton Schroeder led the way, both carding 39.

Other scores for Batesville included Ian Hixson 41, Jackson Day 42, Jon Moody 42, Landon Raver 43 and Cooper Phebus 45.

For the Pirates, Brant Acra, Logan Simpson and Kaden Acton all finished with 46. Hunter Springmeyer had a 49 and Reece Chapman was a shot back with 50.

Franklin County was led by Brady foster with 41.

Greensburg and North Decatur

NORTH VERNON — Jennings County welcomed two schools from Decatur County to St. Anne's golf course for a 3-team match on the back nine.

The host Panthers won the match with a team total 167. Greensburg was second with 172 and North Decatur was third with 173.

Four players shared medalist honors by finishing with 41 — Greensburg's Hunter Springmeyer, North's Owen Eldridge, Jennings County's Jack George and Jennings County's Jake Grider.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the win tonight. We were a little all over the place — some good and some bad. We had some uncharacteristically large numbers on the card, but we also got some good play out of the back end of the lineup," Greensburg Coach Mize said. "Hunter was solid from start to finish. Colten had a few rough spots, but I expect him to bounce back really soon. Brant and Reece both strung together a really solid half of a round, but took their hiccups on the other half. If we can continue to improve and make those good stretches last a little longer, then I like the trajectory we are on."

Other scores for the Pirates included Colten Schroeder 43, Reece Chapman 43, Brant Acra 45, Logan Simpson 46 and Kaden Acton 50.

Other scores for North were Jack Koehne 42, Austin Gould 44, Cooper Parmer 46, Scott Morford 53 and Micah Smith 59.

Rushville

BROOKVILLE — Wednesday, the Lions traveled to Brook Hill Golf Club to take on the host Wildcats of Franklin County. The Wildcats won the match with a team-total of 165. Rushville finished with 192.

The Lions were led by Aiden Philpot with 46. Following him was Brody Terrell and Griffin Norris, both shot 48. Mason Mosburg finished with 50. Kyle Jacobs shot 54 and Caleb Schelle shot 56.

In junior varsity roles, Ty Ellis (personal best) and Ian Griffith both shot 58.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com