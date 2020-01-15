Though ACL rehab is ‘going great,’ Klay Thompson not willing to rush return

It’s been six months since Klay Thompson underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL in his left knee.

Don’t expect the Golden State Warriors star to be back out on the court anytime soon, however.

While he has been participating more in team and individual workouts in recent weeks, and finally returned to the bench for games, Thompson isn’t going to be re-evaluated until the All-Star break next month. Given the current state of the Warriors, rushing him back may not be worth it.

Still, after losing both him and Steph Curry to a wrist injury, Warriors coach Steve Kerr is just happy to see Thompson active with the team again.

“More than anything, it just feels good to see him out there and for him to feel like he’s actually closer,” Kerr said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Even though he’s still a ways from being out on the floor, he’s so far along now compared to when this first started. He’s pretty far down the path, and I think he’s starting to feel that.”

Klay Thompson is now past the six-month mark since his ACL surgery. Here’s a Steve Kerr soundbite on Klay’s rehab progress: “He’s pretty far down the path. He’s starting to to feel that. The routine is changing. He’s out on the floor more.” pic.twitter.com/XVpcnq0mds — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2020

Thompson went down with the ACL injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last summer, and has yet to appear in a game this season while recovering. He averaged 21.5 points and 3.8 rebounds last season for the Warriors, his eighth in the league, while helping Golden State reach the Finals for the fifth straight year.

Though watching the Warriors, who boast a league-worst 9-32 record, struggle this year has been tough, Thompson said his rehab has been going well.

“Obviously I wish I could be out there,” Thompson said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “It’s been a long process. I haven’t stopped working since the third day after Game 6 of the 2019 Finals. You might not see me a lot, but oh I’m working.”

Klay Thompson said he hasn’t ruled out playing this season, but will be patient: “You may not have seen me much, but I’ve been working.” Full quote on his rehab update here. pic.twitter.com/UvofyGs9E7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 15, 2020

Thompson didn’t rule out a return to the court this season, either, but he doesn’t sound like he’s in any rush.

The 29-year-old doesn’t want to risk anything, as has plans to be out on the court for years to come.

“I don’t know what’s going to come this season,” Thompson said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I would love to get out there … I’m going to try to make sure this type of injury never happens to me again. I’ll be very patient. I want to play at a high level until I’m in my late 30s.”

Warriors star Klay Thompson will be re-evaluated during the All-Star break next month after tearing his ACL during the Finals last summer. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

