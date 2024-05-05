Golden Knights visit the Stars in game 7 of the first round

Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -152, Golden Knights +127; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Dallas Stars in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Friday for the 10th time this season. The Golden Knights won 2-0 in the last meeting.

Dallas is 52-21-9 overall and 27-13-4 at home. The Stars have gone 27-7-2 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Vegas is 45-29-8 overall and 20-18-6 on the road. The Golden Knights have conceded 243 goals while scoring 263 for a +20 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 27 goals and 40 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 31 goals and 37 assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.