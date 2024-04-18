Golden Knight Jack Eichel set to captain ‘Battle for Vegas’ charity softball game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game returns to the entertainment capital of the world for its fifth year on July 13, according to a news release Thursday.

For 2024’s edition, Jack Eichel, center, forward, and alternate captain for the Vegas Golden Knights, will serve as team captain. The softball game features Eichel and a roster of Vegas Golden Knights facing off against a team of athletes from the Las Vegas Raiders.

A home run derby, sponsored by the Athletics, will also be part of the festivities beginning at 7 p.m., and mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, Aviator, and more are expected to make appearances. Additionally, a fireworks show will be presented after the game, which is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., with a flyover planned to kick off the friendly competition.

“The initial event launched in 2019 and has raised over $850,000 for deserving nonprofits,” the press release said. “Proceeds from this year’s Battle for Vegas will once again be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with beneficiary charities to be named later.”

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale “soon,” officials said.

