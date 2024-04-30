Going into Game 5, Andrei Svechnikov has done everything for Hurricanes ... except score

Andrei Svechnikov has been a dynamic force in this series against the New York Islanders, setting up goals, throwing his body around and almost entirely avoiding the offensive-zone penalties that are usually his kryptonite.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward has made whatever line he has played on better, starting with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook and now with Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel. He’s tied for the team lead with four points going into Game 5 on Tuesday night. He even made a feint toward attempting a lacrosse goal in Game 4. (On a delayed penalty and not in overtime, which would have been epic, but still.)

But there’s still a zero next to his name in the goals column.

“He’s done a great job and been a really good player,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He hasn’t been rewarded for how well he’s played. He’s been around it.”

This is only a problem because while the Hurricanes have many, many playmaking forwards, they only have a few capable of finishing at a level even close to Svechnikov. Guentzel, with one empty-net goal to his name, is one. Aho, tied for the team lead with two goals, is another.

If Svechnikov’s absence a year ago was one of the reasons the Hurricanes’ offense fell short as they lost four straight one-goal games in the conference finals, his presence this spring has certainly provided a boost, if not any goals off his stick yet.

Big hitter, the captain

Going into Game 5, Staal leads the Hurricanes in hits with 22, more than double Svechnikov’s 10 in second place. It’s a notoriously erroneous stat, but a gap like that is still surprising.

What is undeniable: The Islanders have not found him easy to play against. The Staal-Martinook-Jarvis line has yet to allow a goal at five-on-five in the series and Staal has only been on the ice for one goal against, the Islanders’ four-on-four goal to open Game 2.

“He’s so big,” Islanders center Bo Horvat said Tuesday morning. “He’s a very strong man that obviously has been in the league for a long time and done it for a long time. He’s definitely tough to go against. He gets the best out of me every single night when I have to go against him. I’ll have to be at my best again tonight.”

And countable hits aside, this has been a hard-fought series, with open ice hard to find outside of the Hurricanes’ utter dominance over the final two periods of Game 2.

“It’s a pretty physical series,” Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov said. “Maybe not so much hits as Bruins-Toronto, but at same time we play hard, both teams want to win the game, we battle as hard as we can. ... It’s not so much open-ice hits or something, but a lot of battles in the corner, a lot of stick on puck, poke check. A lot.”

Tailwinds

Hurricanes goale Pyotr Kochetkov was not one of the three finalists announced for the Calder Trophy. Chicago’s Connor Bedard, Minnesota’s Brock Faber and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes are the top vote-getters from the Professional Hockey Writers Association for the NHL’s top rookie. … Simon Holmstrom replaced Ruslan Iskhakov in the Islanders’ lineup, with Matt Martin still injured. ... Tuesday was Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello’s 325th playoff game as a general manager, passing Glen Sather and setting a new NHL record. The Hurricanes have eliminated Lamoriello’s teams in their past five postseason meetings (New Jersey in 2002, 2006 and 2009, the Islanders in 2019 and 2023).