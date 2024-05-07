Gogic deal a 'statement of intent' from St Mirren

Manager Stephen Robinson says St Mirren went "all out" to keep Alex Gogic amid interest from clubs in Scotland and England.

The Cyprus international, 30, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season - and recently said talks over his future were on hold - but now has extended his stay in Paisley until 2027.

"It’s a statement of intent from us going forward," Robinson said.

"He’s certainly had other options both in Scotland and England, but he chose to stay here. He’s very happy here, his family are very happy here and he knows the group of boys we’ve got are going to keep improving.

"We’ve gone all out to ensure he stays. Goga has been exceptional this season and the season previously. He’s like two players in one because he can play in numerous positions.

"He’s vital in terms of building the club and taking it forward."