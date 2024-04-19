Godwin looking for summer baseball return

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ Connor Godwin is on the road to recovery.

The 22-year-old pitcher is working on getting healthy after getting surgery on his throwing elbow. The 6’4″ right handed pitcher had a stress fracture repaired last year and was placed on the disabled list. Godwin is a part of the LA Dodgers Class A affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Godwin was signed as a free agent by the Dodgers two seasons ago and was designated to the Arizona Complex League, the rookie ball affiliate of the franchise.

In a message with 18 Sports this week, Godwin says he’s faced a few setbacks in getting back to 100 percent but he is throwing again. Godwin hopes to be pitching again by this summer wherever the Dodgers need him.

Connor excelled in junior college ball at The College of Central Florida and then played in the MLB Draft League for the Frederick Keys. At 6’4″ and at 207 pounds, Godwin threw five innings for the Keys going (1-1) with seven strikeouts after his time in college.

