Goalkeeper is ‘game-changer’ for Andover Central girls soccer in regional title win

A good goalkeeper can change the mindset of an entire team.

Just ask the Andover Central girls soccer team, which has played freely all season knowing senior Avery Mason is protecting the net.

Mason, who is signed to play Division I soccer at Charleston Southern, registered her sixth straight shutout and 14th of the season in a 3-0 home win by the Jaguars over Hays in a Class 5A regional championship game on Thursday.

For a second straight season with Mason in goal, Andover Central (15-2-1) will play in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday. The opponent and location will be determined following Friday’s results.

“It’s incredibly valuable to Avery in goal for us,” Andover Central coach Stephanie Garcia said. “She has done a phenomenal job and she is a true game-changer for us. She gives the rest of the team confidence to do what they do and there’s nothing that can compare to that. If you don’t trust your keeper, then you’re not going to take chances to go up. We don’t want to pack in our defense. We want people to adjust to us and I think she has given us that mentality.”

Mason has been a standout in goal for the Jaguars since her freshman year when she rose to the occasion when she was forced into action following an injury to the starting keeper. Her length, athleticism and instincts have been a combination that have allowed Mason to thrive as a goalkeeper.

Mason is capable of making the spectacular save, evident by her 0.44 goals allowed per game and 95% save rate this season, but she’s also protected by a sturdy back line spearheaded by sophomore centerback Brynn Bachura.

“What stands out the most about Avery is just her confidence,” Garcia said. “She believes she can get a hand on every shot. She says it every day, nothing is getting by her. And when she misses one, she steps it up even more if anybody scores on her. She doesn’t let anything get her down.”

That’s allowed Andover Central to become more aggressive in the attack this season. Sophomore Elleigh Newcomb has flourished in an expanded role up top this season, shattering the program record for goals after adding two more on Thursday to bring her season total to 23.

Veterans like Reese Fleming, Haven Deckinger, Karlyn Wilson and Gretta Stover have also helped Andover Central to its second straight regional championship, as well as contributions from players like Sydney Gerber, Rylee Wurth, Emily Douthitt and Abby Grisier.

KSHSAA girls soccer regional title games scores

Class 6A

Blue Valley Northwest 2, Olathe South 0

Blue Valley West 1, Olathe West 0 (OT)

Garden City 3, Manhattan 2 (OT)

Lawrence Free State 2, Derby 1 (3-2 PK)

Maize 5, Wichita North 0

Mill Valley 2, Shawnee Mission East 0

Olathe Northwest 2, Shawnee Mission South 0

Washburn Rural 8, Wichita East 0

Class 5A

Andover 2, Goddard Eisenhower 0

Andover Central 3, Hays 0

Bishop Carroll 2, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 0

Blue Valley Southwest 5, De Soto 0

Shawnee Heights 2, Kansas City Sumner Academy 1

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, St. James Academy 0

Topeka Seaman 4, Basehor-Linwood 1

Class 4-1A

Augusta 1, Wichita Independent 0 (3-2 PK)

Baldwin 8, Ottawa 0

Bishop Miege 5, Olathe Heritage Christian 0

Louisburg 2, Maranatha Christian 0

McPherson 2, Buhler 0

Topeka Cair Paravel 6, Eudora 0

Trinity Academy 2, Wichita Classical 1

Kansas high school girls soccer quarterfinals schedule

Note: All games played at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 unless otherwise noted.

Class 6A

Blue Valley Northwest (12-5-1) at Mill Valley (16-0)

Blue Valley West (13-3-1) at Olathe Northwest (15-3)

Lawrence Free State (5-12-1) at Washburn Rural (15-3)

Maize (13-4-1) at Garden City (12-3-2), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Shawnee Heights (13-5) at St. Thomas Aquinas (16-1), 7 p.m.

Topeka Seaman (12-4-1) at Blue Valley Southwest (15-2)

TBD

TBD

Class 4-1A

Baldwin (12-6) at Topeka Cair Paravel (13-4-1)

Bishop Miege (11-7) at Louisburg (13-4-1)

TBD

TBD