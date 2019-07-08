Glen 'Big Baby' Davis takes off jersey, shorts after being ejected from BIG3 game

A large number of former NBA players have flocked to the BIG3 in the league’s third year of existence from multi-time All-Stars like Amar’e Stoudemire to all-time great characters such as Nate Robinson.

As much as the league is about quality basketball, it’s largely about entertainment, and Glen “Big Baby” Davis put that on display on Sunday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After being called for a technical foul and consistently berating a referee, Davis was ejected from his game. And then he proceeded to take off his jersey and shorts, tossing them into the crowd.

Watch the full, UNCUT clip of Big Baby stripping down after being ejected from the game 😱😱😱 We'll see you next week LIVE on CBS in Providence and New York! pic.twitter.com/SOKRbHTT44 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 7, 2019

Davis earned his nickname — which he's not a huge fan of — at age 9 when he had to play kids three years his elder because of his size and felt he was bullied. But whenever he would complain, his coach would say, “Stop crying, you big baby.”

It looks like Davis still has that complaining spirit in him, given how much he was jawing at the ref. He eventually got tossed for using salty language — “That’s a bulls--- a-- call!” — and didn’t leave without a show.

Davis is far from the first player to lose his jersey while leaving for the locker room, but this is a new highlight. And the fans clearly love it too by the ovation.

Story continues

Big Baby Glen Davis stripping down after he got ejected is one of the funniest moments in @thebig3 history so far 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jv2RAQYmLS — DJ Skee (@djskee) July 7, 2019

Davis may not be headed back to the NBA — or at least aspire to return — like Stoudemire and others, but at the very least, he should continue to provide the BIG3 the color and spirit it needs to thrive.

Glen "Big Baby" Davis had a colorful ejection on Sunday. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: