Glasgow's lead at the top of URC cut after loss to Bulls

Duncan Weir scored 12 points off the bench for Glasgow [SNS]

United Rugby Championship

Bulls (24) 40

Try: Van der Merwe, Hanekom, E Louw, Moodie Con: Smith 4 Pen: Smith 4

Glasgow Warriors (10) 34

Try: M Fagerson, Steyn, Cancelliere, Weir Con: Horne, Jordan, Weir 2 Pen: Horne, Weir

Glasgow Warriors' lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship was cut to one point after defeat by Bulls was followed by victory for Leinster.

Matt Fagerson scored off a lineout near 5m as Glasgow took control early on, exploiting a disorganised defence. George Horne added the conversion.

But the visitors had captain Kyle Steyn sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes for lifting over the horizontal and Bulls made their numerical advantage count.

Again, it was off a lineout with Akker van der Merwe diving over in the corner. Chris Smith's conversion made it all square again.

And the hosts soon found themselves in front, again using their extra player to shift the ball and Cameron Hanekom going over. Smith added another conversion.

After Horne and Smith exchanged penalties, Earling Louw went in under the posts for Bulls' third try, Smith again converting to give the South African side a 14-point half-time advantage.

Canan Moodie went over in the corner to ensure a bonus point for the Bulls, Smith maintaining his impeccable record with the boot with the conversion and a penalty moments later.

Steyn was in acres of space as he scored Glasgow's second try at the end of a series of phases, Tom Jordan converting.

Sebastian Cancelliere intercepted a Bulls ball to further reduce Glasgow's arrears and replacement Duncan Weir got his first conversion before he himself spotted a gap to get at least a bonus point for the Warriors with their fourth score, adding another conversion to boot.

Penalties from Smith and Weir kept it tight going into the closing stages but Bulls took the win.

Leinster's bonus-point win over Ospreys took them to within a point of Warriors, with Munster one point further behind and Bulls four points off the leaders.

Glasgow have two matches left before the play-offs. They remain in South Africa to face Lions next Saturday and host Zebre on 31 May.

Line-ups

Bulls: Le Roux, Moodie, Kriel, Vorster, Arendse, Smith, Papier; Steenekamp, Van der Merwe, W Louw, Vermaak, Nortje (capt), Van Staden, E Louw, Hanekom.

Replacements: Grobbelaar, Matanzima, Klopper, Ludwig, Carr, Burger, Van der Walt, Williams.

Glasgow Warriors: McKay, Steyn (capt), McDowall, Tuipulotu, Cancelliere, Jordan, Horne; Bhatti, Stewart, Walker, Brown, Cummings, M Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, Z Fagerson, Williamson, Ferrie, Venter, Dobie, Weir.