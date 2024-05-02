Glasgow to face Zebre in summer friendly

Glasgow Warriors will head to Italy to face Zebre in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

The URC sides will meet on Friday, 30 August (kick-off 19:30) at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma.

It is a repeat of last year's friendly when the teams met at Scotstoun.

Glasgow have already confirmed three new signings for next season - Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings, British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland and Exeter tight-head Patrick Schickerling.