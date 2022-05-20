Giro d'Italia 2022, stage 14 – live updates from tough hilly test in Piedmont

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 14 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

11:40 AM

127km to go

Mauri Vansevenant (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), the young Belgian you may remember from the 2020 edition of Flèche Wallonne, is looking lively. This is a stage that would suit the puncheur, but nobody is giving an inch of road here today. All back as one now.

11:37 AM

129km to go

All change on the front after Mathieu van der Poel is reined back in, while a five-man group replaces him. Back in the peloton, Ineos Grenadiers are looking to want to control the pace in this tough, tough stage.

11:34 AM

131km to go

Nico Denz (DSM) hits the deck on a left-hander. The German team has not had the best 48 hours.

11:31 AM

133km to go

Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) has bridged over to Mathieu van der Poel, but the duo's lead over the peloton looks negligible now.

11:30 AM

134km to go

A number of riders, including Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal) and Mauro Schmid (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) attempted to bridge over to Mathieu van der Poel, but all of the moves were quickly closed down by the peloton which is now lined out, suggesting the speed is high.

11:28 AM

135km to go

Today's stage passes through the home region of the late Fausto Coppi, but surely Mathieu van der Poel cannot be hoping to do a lone ride a la Il Campionissimo. He's currently leading by 9sec.

11:22 AM

140km to go

No time gaps have been given, but Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is definitely leading this stage by around 15sec. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) is in pursuit of his compatriot, and has the Argentine Eduardo Sepúlveda (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) for company, the pair trapped in no man's land.

11:18 AM

145km to go

Beautiful looking day out in Italy, though apparently the mercury has risen a little in the last few days and has gone into the early thirties today. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) is currently the sole leader, the big Dutchman ploughing a lone furrow and nobody has followed him. Extraordinary.

Story continues

11:14 AM

And they're off!

As mentioned below, today is the shortest stage of the race and we will therefor be covering each and every of the 147 tough kilometres between Santena and Turin. There are two non-starters today after Cees Bol (DSM), Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alexander Krieger (Alpecin-Fenix) withdrew overnight, though another sprinter is all present and correct and was sat on the front of the bunch as it passed the the neutralised section on the way out of Santena. Mark Cavendish (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) may not stand a chance of winning the stage this afternoon, but he should be able to celebrate this evening with a slice of cake on what is his 37th birthday.

giro ditalia 2022 live stage 14 cycling updates results race latest results - GETTY IMAGES

05:10 AM

What's on today's menu?

With a sequence of steep hills with twisting and technical descents, raced on a circuit that includes two ascents of the Superga and Colle Della Maddalena climbs, today's stage does not look too dissimilar to one of the Italian one-day classics or Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Whether or not the stage will be won by a breakaway rider or a general classification contender remains to be seen, but it should, in theory, produce some high-octane racing.

It was interesting to note that Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) lost another 7min 44sec on Friday, the Briton starting today's stage 19min 18sec down on general classification, which may suggest he was taking it as easy as possible in an effort to save his legs for an assault on this tough stage that would certainly suit his style of riding. Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious), a former Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner, may also be thinking about targeting the stage, as may the in-form Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe).

While the stage win will, in all likelihood, take centre stage this afternoon, those whose focus is the general classification will need to be on high alert. Short, but punchy, if the stage is contested with the vigour we have seen in the last few days then there may be splits towards the end, with a shake-up in the general classification a very real possibility. Of course, should a breakaway to land the stage, it could turn into an almighty battle between the overall contenders.

So, what does the stage look like?

Stage 14 profile

Here's what the roadbook says about the stage...

A short but intense stage, which leaves little time for the riders to catch their breath. The overall elevation gain, when compared to the stage length, is worthy of an Alpine stage. The opening kilometres from Santena to the foot of the first climb are the only flat stretch of the stage. The route ascends from Rivodora to Superga, taking in two laps of a 36.4‑km circuit that includes climbs up to Superga (below) and the Colle della Maddalena. The former is 5km long, with gradients hovering around 10%, and topping out at 14%. The latter is much shorter; it winds its way along a narrow road across the woods, with maximum 20% gradients. A technical descent then leads all the way to the finish.

Superga

After clearing the Colle della Maddalena (below), the route drops into Valsalice, with some challenging bits as it passes through urban areas. The gradients then go up again, up to Parco del Nobile. The last 4km run entirely downhill, mostly on narrow roads. The road then opens out past the last kilometre, in urban Torino, and levels out with approx. 700m to go. The home straight is on Tarmac road.

Colle della Maddalena

Stage 14 map

Live coverage of today's stage gets under way at 12.10pm (BST)

05:05 AM

Catch up: Highlights from Friday's stage

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) proved once again that he is the in-form sprinter when the Frenchman finished the job off in Cuneo after his team-mates delivered him to the finishing straight in style. Démare's third stage win at the race, however, was far from straightforward after a four-man breakaway threatened to spoil the party of the sprinters' teams. Some indecision in the finale allowed Groupama-FDJ and Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl the chance to catch the break in the last kilometre before the fastmen went to work in what was an interesting bunch gallop. Here are the highlights. . .

05:05 AM

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia, the 147-kilometre run from Santena to Turin.

Following Friday's relatively short run from Sanremo to Cuneo, today's stage is slightly shorter and is, in fact, the shortest in this year's Giro. With five categorised climbs, the stage should offer plenty of opportunities for either a breakaway rider or a general classification ambush, but before we have a look at the course, let's have a quick recap of the standings in the top classifications.

Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) will wear the maglia rosa, or leader's pink jersey, for a 10th successive day after he finished Friday's stage on the same time as stage winner Arnaud Démare.

Having won a third stage on Friday, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) extended his lead in the points classification and again wears the maglia ciclamino (cyclamen jersey) as leader in the competition.

With just one categorised climb during yesterday's stage, there were no changes in the upper echelons of the mountains classification and so Diego Rosa (Eolo-Kometa) will once again be dressed in the maglia azzurra, or blue jersey, as leader of that competition.

López also leads the youth classification, but Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) will wear the maglia bianca (white jersey).