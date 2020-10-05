Giro d'Italia 2020, stage three verdict: Geraint Thomas's hopes of victory end on disastrous day

Britain's Geraint Thomas competes during third stage of the Giro d'Italia, tour of Italy cycling race from Enna to Etna, Sicily, Monday, Oct. 5, 202 - LaPresse/Marco Alpozzi

It was billed as the first explosive test of this Giro d’Italia; a first chance for the big general classification contenders to trade blows on Mount Etna.

In the end, the real eruption took place in the neutralised zone, before the race had even got going.

A truly disastrous day for Britain’s two Giro hopefuls ended with Geraint Thomas, the pre-race favourite, undergoing X-rays in hospital after clipping a rogue water bottle skidding along the road in the opening 200 metres of stage three. His compatriot and fellow pre-race favourite Simon Yates, meanwhile, lost over two minutes to his General Classification rivals after suffering up the final climb with an as-yet unexplained issue.

At least Yates is still in contention. Thomas’s Giro dream is up in smoke after just three days. And once again in the cruellest of fashions.

Three years ago, in his first grand tour as a leader, Thomas was brought down in a bizarre crash involving by a police motorbike on stage nine to Blockhaus. This time it was a stray Bahrain-McLaren bidon skidding along the road in the neutralised zone which did for him.

There were a few bottles skidding around – road surfaces in southern Italy are notoriously bumpy and although the neutralised zone is meant to be taken slowly, the peloton was going at a fair clip through the town of Enna, with a few bidons bouncing out of their cages – and Thomas was unable to avoid this one.

The 34-year-old skidded, flipped and landed heavily on his hip, sliding 10 metres or so along the ground before grinding to a halt.

Although he was quickly back on his bike and back in the bunch, and although the initial feedback was positive, the 2018 Tour de France champion was in immediate trouble when the pace quickened in the last 20 kilometres. He eventually lost over nine minutes on the ascent of Etna and was clearly in discomfort, his skinsuit shredded down the left-hand side.

It was cruel luck. Thomas had arrived at this Giro in good form, finishing second to Yates at last month’s Tirreno-Adriatico and fourth in the time trial at the recent world championships. Only on Friday he had been happy to assume the status of race favourite, admitting he was confident he would be “there or thereabouts” come the finish.

No doubt some will say that bad luck tends to follow Thomas around. The Welshman has certainly had more than his share of crashes in his career. His former manager at the GB academy, John Herety, used to tell him to “put the Superman cape away”. He has battled to rid himself of that stigma and was very unlucky here.

Late on Monday, Ineos released an update on Thomas's condition. "Geraint crashed on his left side, so he took a significant blow to the back of his left hip and he has some abrasions on his left arm and leg. After the stage he was taken for X-rays at the finish," Dr. Phil Riley said in a statement released by the team on Monday evening.

"The initial X-rays didn't show anything broken, but we are awaiting confirmation in the morning. We will treat him tonight, continue to monitor him and then review it in the morning again."

Where one door closes, another opens. Tao Geoghegan Hart, Thomas’s Ineos Grenadiers team-mate, is now likely to assume team leadership. The young Briton sits 24th overall, 3min12sec back on the new race leader Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Yates is one place and 34 seconds behind Geoghegan Hart after coming home 4min22sec down on Monday's stage winner Jonathan Caicedo of EF Pro Cycling.

Yates, who was flying at Tirreno-Adriatico and was one of the favourites for the stage, having taken pink the last time the Giro raced up Etna, was distanced with 10 kilometres of the climb to go. He arrived at the summit with his shirt completely unzipped, despite the lousy weather, suggesting he may have been overheating.

“It’s a long race,” was all his sports director Matt White would say. “Everyone has a bad day. Unfortunately for us it’s early in the race. We’ll just be coming at it from a different angle now. We were looking at coming at it from the front with a couple of early mountain stages and a time trial. Now we’re coming from behind.”

Yates, who led the Giro for 13 days in 2018, certainly still has a chance. There are some massive mountains to come in week three, where anybody having a jour sans like he did on Monday could ship serious time.

There are also two time trials still to come, with Yates showing on stage one he has the edge over many of the other GC contenders in the race against the clock. But this was a disastrous day for Britain’s two hopefuls – and for the Giro in general.