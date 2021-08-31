Girls Tennis Roundup: Willmar slips past Alexandria, 4-3

Aug. 31—WILLMAR — The Willmar girls tennis team earned its first win of the season by beating Alexandria 4-3 on Monday.

It was both teams' Central Lakes Conference opener.

Willmar got victories at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 singles and No. 1 doubles. Kessa Mara (No. 1), Caroline Becker (No. 2) and Adali Laidlaw (4) all got straight-set wins in singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Alise and Ashlie Staebell beat Aleandria's Alya Rolin and Kylie Lattimer 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to secure Willmar's match victory.

Alexandra falls to 0-1 in the conference and 1-1 overall. Willmar (1-0 CLC, 1-3 overall) plays at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fergus Falls in another CLC match.

Willmar 4, Alexandria 3

Singles

(1) Kessa Mara, W, def. Rachel Wegner 6-2, 6-4 ... (2) Marisa Rousu, A, def. Allison Bruhn 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 ... (3) Caroline Becker, W, def. Jalyn Halverson 6-3, 6-3 ... (4) Adali Laidlaw, W, def. Hakyma Von Bargen 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

(1) Alise Staebell/Ashlie Staebell, W, def. Alya Rolin/Kylie Lattimer 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 ... (2) McKenna Aure/Morgan Aure, A, def. Kylee Berget/Emmi Larson, 6-2, 6-2 ... (3) Chelby Runge/Meredith Sundby, A, def. Heidi Kath/Katelyn Gaberdine 6-3, 7-5

Litchfield Quad

Litchfield and New London-Spicer each went 2-0 in a four-team event at Litchfield.

Litchfield and NLS did not play each other, but played teams from Minneapolis Washburn and Rocori.

Litchfield beat Washburn 5-2 and Rocori 7-0. NLS beat Rocori 5-2 and Washburn 4-3.

For Litchfield, singles players Kylie Michels at No. 2, Karlee Prahl at No. 3 and Isla Dille at No. 4 all went 2-0, as did the No. 1 doubles teams of Brtiney Prahl and Lauren Erickson and the No. 3 team of Olivia Olson and Amelia Benson.

For NLS, Avery Dierenfeld at No. 2 and Emily Ruter at No. 3 each went 2-0 in singles play. The Wildcats' doubles teams of Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson at No. 1 and Jordan Proehl and Eva Schueler at No. 3 also were 2-0 on the day.

Team scores

Litchfield 5, Minneapolis Washburn 2

Litchfield 7, Rocori 0

New London-Spicer 5, Rocori 2

New London-Spicer 4, Minneapolis Washburn 3

How Litchfield fared

Singles

(1) Ryanna Steinhaus 1-1 ... (2) Kylie Michels 2-0 ... (3) Karlee Prahl 2-0 ... (4) Isla Dille 2-0

Doubles

(1) Britney Prahl/Lauren Erickson 2-0 ... (2) Sophie Stilwell/Kaitlyn Palmer 1-1 ... (3) Olivia Olson/Amelia Benson 2-0

How NLS fared

Singles

(1) Mya Mayhew 0-2 ... (2) Brooke Adelman 0-2 ... (3) Avery Dierenfeld 2-0 ... (4) Emily Ruter 2-0

Doubles

(1) Izzy Schmiesing and Delany Hanson 2-0 ... (2) Kamryn Quenemoen/Sadie Hatlestad 1-1 ... (3) Jordan Proehl/Eva Schueler 2-0

Brainerd Triangular

Host Brainerd went 2-0 in a triangular, beating Minnewaska 6-1 and St. Michael-Albertville 7-0.

Against Minnewaska, the Lakers' Maddie Thorfinnson and Olivia Richards prevailed over Brainerd's Brynne Folden and Lila Collins, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.

It was supposed to be a quadrangular, but Princeton backed out late Sunday.

Team scores

Brainerd 6, Minnewaska 1

Brainerd 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0