Girls tennis: Maharishi sweeps Albia

Apr. 16—FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Maharishi girls tennis team remained perfect on the season with a 9-0 sweep against Albia on Monday at the Punj Tennis Center.

Ishita and Poojita Mukadam each secured 8-0 sweeps in the top two singles matches for the Pioneers. Ria Altynska-Ross earned an 8-1 win over Brookelynn Spinler in the No. 3 singles match while Daria Vallas Blazquez and Joyce Wang each earned 8-2 wins for Maharishi.

Aparajita Kalra secured the win in the closest match of the night between the teams, edging Alya Green 9-8 by winning a 7-4 tiebreaker in the No. 5 singles match. Maharishi closed out the sweep with three wins in doubles play, winning 24 of 33 games played against the Lady Dees.

"The weather was a delight for players and coaches alike," Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "I'm happy our new players are learning how to make the most of windy conditions."

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday afternoon. Fairfield Maharishi (3-0) hosts Fairfield in a crosstown showdown on Thursday while Albia (1-2) hosts Centerville in South Central Conference action.