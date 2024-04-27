Girls golf: ACGC soph is a rising star

Apr. 26---- A few changes to her putter was all Brooke Brekke needed in helping her continue on her path as one of the rising stars in girls golf in west central Minnesota.

Brekke struggled on the green before entering the spring season. Yet, a trip to get her putter looked at has helped transform her short game.

The sophomore from

found out her putter was too tall and the weight of it was too little. Adjusting her putter's makeup has reignited her confidence with putting.

"Those two changes have definitely helped me a lot and I'm a lot more confident with my putting," said Brekke, who is 5-foot-4. "(My putting is) more pure."

Brekke has competed in five invitationals this spring and has earned first-place finishes in three. She was the outright winner at a Central Minnesota Conference meet hosted by ACGC April 23 at Island Pine Golf Club with a two-over-par 38.

She also shared medalist honors at the New London-Spicer Invitational at Little Crow Country Club on April 18 with Redwood Valley's Mila Jenniges and at the Lady Bulldog Invitational at Pebble Creek Golf Club on April 15 with Detroit Lakes' Sophie Christianson.

Brekke finished second at the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Invitational on April 11 at Tracy Golf Club and was fourth on April 9 at the Willmar Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

She currently ranks No. 3 for 9- and 18-hole rounds among all Class A golfers whose stats are posted on iWanamaker as of Thursday. She trails BOLD's Kenna Henriksen and Dawson-Boyd's Lindsey Lund.

"I've had a pretty decent start to the season," Brekke said. "The weather has definitely not been the best, but we work with it. The wind has been definitely a factor. I've finished pretty good. I've had some struggles here and there."

While Minnesota's weather can limit her playing time out at golf courses, Brekke still manages to maximize her play, even in winter.

Brekke utilizes indoor simulators and facilities around the area to work on her game when the weather is not cooperating. She also takes on lessons from a swing coach to help perfect her mechanics.

"I definitely take advantage of that over the winter," Brekke said. "(My swing coach is) definitely a big help for me and I would not be here if it wasn't for her. "

Golf is Brekke's favorite sport. And for her, it is a good thing she can compete solely as an individual. No other girls currently compete in golf for the Falcons.

Brekke has dealt with that the entirety of her ACGC career.

"It's definitely sad in a way that I don't have teammates," Brekke said. "But it's a lot of fun because I know a lot of other girls (on other teams) and they like to include me, so that's awesome."

Some area golfers she has good connections with on the course include Jenniges and Kimball's Avery Maus. She also feels close to NLS' team. Two of her cousins, Kate and Sophie Brekke, also play golf at Litchfield. Her twin brother, Bode Brekke, is also a member of ACGC's boys golf team.

Brekke early season dominance does not come as a major surprise. She is fresh off a freshman season where

.

And with ACGC moving down to Class A, Brekke has her eyes set on getting back to the state tournament and making an even bigger splash.

"Coming into the season, one of my goals was to stay around 78 for 18 holes, and I've stayed pretty much around it," Brekke said. "Another goal is to make it to state again this year.

"A top finish in state is definitely one of my biggest goals this year."

With two more years of high school golf remaining after this spring, Brekke hopes when that time comes, it will not be the end of competitive golf.

"I am hoping to continue my golf career into college," Brekke said. "That's definitely one of my goals."