Gilmer Buckeyes track looks to defend their state championship

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Buckeyes won the track and field state championship a year ago, and they look to defend their title in 2024.

Gilmer Buckeyes win state championship over Bellville

Will Henderson once again dominated at the Bullard regional meet, in singles competitions as well as in the 4X100 relay.

The Texas State Track and Field Meet will start on May 2nd at the University of Texas at Austin.

