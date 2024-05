Gilbert Burns would love to rematch Kamaru Usman: ‘I was very emotional in that first fight’

Looking at the landscape of the UFC welterweight division, Gilbert Burns believes now is a good time to run things back with Kamaru Usman.

Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) challenged Usman for the 170-pound title in the UFC 258 main event in February 2021. “Durinho” stunned Usman early but was ultimately finished by third-round TKO.

Both Burns and Usman (20-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) are currently experiencing their first-ever losing skids. Usman’s most recent bout came at middleweight when he was edged out by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

“I don’t think he would do it, but I would love to do that fight,” Burns said on the “Show me the Money” podcast. “I think it’s a (fight) back in the top five for me, a rematch. For sure, I’ll fight him.”

Tensions were high in the lead-up between Kill Cliff FC teammates Burns and Usman, which led to Burns being emotional. Burns couldn’t hold back the tears after getting finished by the ultra intense Usman.

“For sure I would approach it differently,” Burns said of a potential rematch with Usman. “I was very emotional in that first fight, first title fight. I lost the opportunity when I got COVID, and I was hoping to keep the opportunity. I was training and got very emotional in the fight.

“I made a couple of dumb mistakes, and I don’t think I would do that again. But Kamaru, he’s a very intelligent fighter. Back then, he was the guy. I think it would be an amazing fight. If I could pick, that would be my pick for my next fight.”

Burns has lost two straight to Belal Muhammad at UFC 288 and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 299 in March.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie