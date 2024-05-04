Giants WR Malik Nabers a top Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate

Following a ton of chatter connecting the New York Giants to a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, they ultimately went in a different direction.

In the hours leading up to the draft, there were reports that the Giants were working hard to move up in the first round. Instead of trading up or trading down, the Giants remained at No. 6 overall and took LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Pro Football Focus came out with their list of top candidates for the Rookie of the Year Awards and sure enough, Nabers came in at No. 4 on the list.

4. WR MALIK NABERS, NEW YORK GIANTS Similar to Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona, there is a clear path for Nabers to lead the Giants in targets after Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson tied for the team lead last season with only 76. Nabers was viewed by some as the best receiver in this class, as his 30 missed tackles forced after the catch ranked fourth most among draft-eligible wide receivers.

Nabers joins a Giants offense that is lacking playmakers after the departure of running back Saquon Barkley. He will come in as the clear No. 1 receiver and hopefully be Daniel Jones’ primary target.

The last time the Giants selected an LSU receiver in the first round it was Odell Beckham Jr., who did, indeed, win Offensive Rookie of the Year (2014).

The Giants drafted Nabers with high hopes of what he can contribute both immediately and in the future. As the Giants continue to build the roster, Nabers will be a huge part of the team’s plans as time goes along.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire