Giants won’t open 2024 season against Cowboys

The New York Giants will not open the 2024 regular season versus the Dallas Cowboys this year.

Instead, the Cowboys will face off in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, which will be Tom Brady’s broadcasting debut on FOX.

The Giants lost last season’s opener to the Cowboys by an embarrassing score of 40-0 at MetLife Stadium. They dropped the follow-up meeting down in Arlington, 49-17, in November.

From 2012 through 2019, the Giants and Cowboys faced each other eight times in Week 1. The NFL gave them a three-year break from 2020 through 2022 but they were right back to “tradition” last season.

Dallas has defeated the Giants in 13 of the last 14 meetings between the two teams.

