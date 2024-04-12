Giants sign linebacker Matthew Adams

The Giants have added veteran linebacker Matthew Adams to the mix after signing him to a deal on Friday.

The 28-year-old has spent six seasons in the NFL playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and most recently Cleveland Browns. In 2023, Adams played in all 17 games (one start) and led Cleveland with 435 plays on special teams. He also had 17 tackles (11 solo) and forced a fumble on a kickoff return against the Jets.

Overall, the 6-foot, 230-pounder has played in 85 games (13 starts) in his career and has 98 total tackles, eight TFLs, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He was a seventh-round pick out of the University of Houston in the 2018 NFL Draft.