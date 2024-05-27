Will Giants RT Evan Neal resurrect his career in 2024?

Embattled New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal faces significant pressure entering the 2024 season.

After two years plagued by injury, inconsistency and, at times, downright ugly play, the clock is ticking on the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Neal either has to settle in or get shipped out.

“Still have confidence in him at right tackle,” general manager Joe Schoen said in January.

There had been rumors about the Giants potentially moving Neal inside to guard, but they have been dispelled thus far. Even with organized team activities (OTAs) now underway, the team seems intent on keeping Neal at tackle to bookend Andrew Thomas.

“We’ll start him at right tackle,” head coach Brian Daboll said this week.

With a third opportunity to get it right, will Neal resurrect his career in 2024? Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report seems to think so.

Entering his third season, there are no shortage of doubters where Neal is concerned. The addition of Jermaine Eluemunor in free agency has raised questions about whether Neal will even start at right tackle or could kick inside to guard. However, if there’s one person who has no doubts about Neal’s viability as a starter at tackle, it’s the massive 6’7″, 350-pounder himself. “I’ve put a lot of dominant reps on tape,” Neal told reporters. “A lot of times they go unnoticed. A lot of times the reps that I struggle get highlighted. But if you really sit back and watch the tape, I do a lot of good things. I do a lot of dominant things on the football field. In my opinion, as soon as I stepped out of the womb, I stepped out as an offensive tackle.” On paper at least, Neal would appear to have all the tools to be a successful NFL tackle, whether it’s size, length or plus agility for a player his size. But for whatever reason, he just hasn’t been able to put it together. Neal can’t stay on the field, and when he is out there, he has struggled more often than not — especially in pass protection.

Davenport, like many others, believes moving Neal to guard might be the best move for both him and the team. That would allow free agent addition Jermaine Eluemunor, who is currently seeing time at left guard, to play right tackle.

But the Giants are not subscribing to this theory. At least not yet. Despite all the noise and pressure, they are intent on giving Neal one final shot to become an anchor at right tackle.

