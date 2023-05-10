Giants prospect Casey Schmitt mashes historic homer for first career MLB hit

Giants' Schmitt mashes historic homer for first MLB hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- When Casey Schmitt took a big cut at the first pitch he saw in the big leagues, Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper had a bit of fun with the call.

"Swing and a drive!" Kuiper yelled as the foul ball shot back into the seats.

Two innings later, Kuiper actually did need his signature call.

Schmitt homered in his second at-bat in the major leagues, picking up his first hit and homer on one big swing against Washington Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin. With the homer, Schmitt joined some pretty impressive company.

At 24 years, 69 days old, Schmitt is the youngest Giant to homer in his debut since Will Clark's memorable blast off Nolan Ryan in 1986. Clark was just 22 at the time.

Schmitt is the 19th Giant overall to have his first career hit be a homer in his first game. He's the first to do it since catcher Aramis Garcia in 2018 and the first middle infielder to do it since Brandon Crawford in 2011.

Schmitt had just one homer in 32 games in Triple-A this season, but the power shouldn't be a surprise. He hit 21 homers in 126 games across three levels last season, bursting onto the radar as someone who likely would debut in 2023.

Schmitt got called up Tuesday morning and grounded out in his first at-bat, swinging at both pitches. He stayed aggressive the next time up, jumping on a first-pitch sinker from Corbin.

