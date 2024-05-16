Giants’ Mike Kafka will participate in NFL’s Coach Accelerator Program

New York Giants assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will participate in the NFL’s Coach Accelerator Program at the Spring Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.

#Giants OC Mike Kafka is participating in the league's program to boost minority coaching candidates. So are former #Giants assistants Lunda Wells and DeAndre Smith. And Dennard Wilson, the DC candidate who got away.#Jets assistants Ron Middleton and Shawn Jefferson, too. https://t.co/b49oDHHMcj — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) May 16, 2024

Kafka was hired by the Giants as their offensive coordinator in 2022 after Brian Daboll was named head coach. In each of the past two offseasons, Kafka was a hot name on the NFL head coaching carousel and was interviewed for several head coaching vacancies.

This offseason, Daboll elevated Kafka to assistant head coach after he drew interest from multiple teams, including the Seattle Seahawks, who interviewed him for their head coaching job and considered him as offensive coordinator.

