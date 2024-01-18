Giants’ Mike Kafka will coach West team in 2024 Shrine Bowl

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will get a chance at being a head coach after all.

Kafka has been named the head coach of the West team in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl Game, which will be played on Thursday, February 1 in The Ford Center at The Star, which is the Dallas Cowboys’ team facility in Frisco, Texas.

We're excited to announce @Giants OC Mike Kafka (@mikekafka3) as the Head Coach of the West team for the 2024 #ShrineBowl. pic.twitter.com/2ndZZZktI6 — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 17, 2024

Kakfa, who has been the Giants’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons under head coach Brian Daboll, was named the MVP of the 2010 game when he was a quarterback for Northwestern University.

Although Kafka will be busy coaching during the Shrine Bowl this year, a part of his attention will remain on the head coaching cycle after having earned two interviews for vacancies — one with the Tennessee Titans and another with the Seattle Seahawks.

