Giants’ Malik Nabers made Rookie of the Year bet with Jayden Daniels

Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels grew close as teammates during their time at LSU but now find themselves divisional enemies.

The Washington Commanders selected Daniels second overall in the 2024 NFL draft, while Nabers went just a few picks later, getting taken off the board by the New York Giants at No. 6 overall.

“Having that guy in my corner has been the best. Going against him is going to be fun,” Nabers said during a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

The competition between Nabers and Daniels won’t be limited to their two regular season meetings in 2024. The pair have already placed a bet on Offensive Rookie of the Year with the purse set at $10,000.

“We’ve got a bet going for Rookie of the Year,” Nabers said. “Whoever loses has to pay $10,000 cash.”

Pro Football Focus recently released their list of Rookie of the Year candidates with Nabers checking in fourth overall behind Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and his good buddy, Daniels.

USA TODAY gave Nabers the fifth-best odds with J.J. McCarthy also ahead of him.

Nabers admits that the bet was placed even before the pair were drafted, which showcases the confidence each has entering the league.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire