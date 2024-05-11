Giants’ Malik Nabers calls off Rookie of the Year bet with Jayden Daniels

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, the sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, recently revealed that he and former LSU teammate, Jayden Daniels, had a $10,000 running bet on who would be this year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was Nabers’ quarterback at LSU and the second overall selection in the draft by the Washington Commanders.

On Friday, at the Giants’ rookie minicamp, Nabers told reporters that the bet was off.

The bet was canceled after Nabers and Daniels realized they might be bumping up against the league’s policies on gambling.

“I’m educated now that I got here about sports betting and gambling,” Nabers said. “We’re calling the bet off. There is no bet now. It was just another brother pushing another brother to try to get to success. That’s all it was.”

The competition is far from over, though. Nabers and Daniels will face off twice this season. That is on the back burner for the moment. Nabers has bigger fish to fry, such as learning the playbook and fitting in with his new team.

“For right now, it’s just learning the playbook, interacting with my teammates, interacting with the rookies here. You know, trying to learn how to be a Giant, following the instructions or rules they have here. It’s just being a pro at the end of the day,” he said.

