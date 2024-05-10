Giants’ Malik Nabers will attend 2024 NFL Players Rookie Premiere

New York Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers is one of 40 players invited to attend the NFLPA’s annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles from May 16-19.

The event “brings together top first-year players with business and marketing partners of the NFL. Rookies will also be in full uniform for the first time.”

The NFLPA invited 40 players to its annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles from May 16-19. A list provided by the union to teams of players invited, which includes the top 4 draft picks from Caleb Williams to Marvin Harrison Jr. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/2zOWBqmyGr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 9, 2024

NFLPA Rookie Premiere provides partners with unmatched access to 40 of the NFL’s newest stars at their first major business and marketing event following the NFL Draft. This is one of the most valuable opportunities available to NFLPA partners because it’s the first time to connect directly with professional football’s most promising and marketable young players — all in one place — and build content and relationships that extend into the season and beyond.

Nabers, a wide receiver from LSU who was selected sixth overall by the Giants, will be in attendance this weekend at the team’s rookie minicamp before heading to the West Coast to represent his new club next week.

Nabers has not yet signed his rookie contract.

