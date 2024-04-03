Giants land WR Marvin Harrison Jr. in latest mock draft from CBS Sports

The New York Giants are reportedly interested in selecting a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. They hold the sixth overall pick in the first round, and according to the latest mock draft from Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, they will miss out on the top signal callers.

They will also miss out on one of their top wide receiver choices.

Here’s how Wilson sees the draft unfolding.

The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots very predictably open up the draft by taking — in order — three quarterbacks: USC’s Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels of LSU, and UNC’s Drake Maye.

With the fourth pick, the Arizona Cardinals select LSU wide receiver Malik Nabors, also reportedly a top target of the Giants.

At No. 5, the Los Angeles Chargers trade back with the Minnesota Vikings, who poach Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy one spot before Joe Schoen and the Giants.

The Giants quickly grab the highest-rated player on the board, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison, Jr at No. 6.

Best-case scenario for the Giants, who stand pat and have Marvin Harrison Jr. fall in their laps.

True. It was at one time — at the beginning of the draft analysis — that Harrison was considered a top 3 pick. But he did not participate in the NFL Combine or the Buckeyes’ pro day and that has apparently hurt his draft stock.

Does this mean the Giants got lucky here or are they the victims of a game of hot potato? Only time will tell. Harrison is seen as a “can’t miss” prospect, but may not be the best wideout in the draft, that’s all.

Moving on, one other quarterback gets selected in Round 1. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. heads to Las Vegas with the 13th pick.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire