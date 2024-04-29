Giants land a QB in USA TODAY’s way-too-early 2025 mock draft

The 2024 NFL draft came to a close this past Saturday so that naturally means it’s time to look ahead to the 2025 NFL draft, right?

It’s an annual exercise and that’s not going to change this year.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY has already compiled his way-too-early 2025 mock draft and his projections don’t look good for the New York Giants. He has them picking first overall next year based on ESPN’s pre-draft win projections and ending up with Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.

Unlike this point last year with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, there’s no quarterback out there who looks to be a surefire top-five pick. Beck, however, might be the front-runner to be the highest signal-caller taken – and therefore in the mix for No. 1. The 6-4, 220-pound passer stepped into his first year as a starter and took command, throwing for 3,941 yards while completing nearly 73% of his passes. Beck’s arm strength can help bring back a big-play element that has long been absent for New York with Daniel Jones at the helm. But the Georgia standout is also a precise and on-schedule operator, which should allow him to form a potent connection with 2024 first-round receiver Malik Nabers, an electric threat after the catch. With an off ramp to Jones’ contract available after this season, Big Blue could end up moving quickly to admit fault on the extension and change course. Beck might make for an attractive option to which the team could pivot, especially after reports that the team made a serious push to try to move up for Drake Maye.

The same trend of the past three years is developing — quarterback, quarterback, quarterback.

Experts and Giants fans are desperate to move on from Daniel Jones and have beaten that dead horse so thoroughly that only dust remains. This time, however, they may finally get their wish as the Giants have an out in Jones’ contract after this season.

Of course, that only happens if the team struggles and Jones plays poorly. If he somehow remains healthy and can play like he did in 2022, the anti-DJ crowd may not get their wish in the end.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire