Giants draw 13th hardest schedule in 2024

The New York Giants, who finished 6-11 in 2023, will not be receiving much relief from the schedule makers in 2024.

According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Giants will have the 13th-most difficult schedule for the upcoming 2024 NFL season based on their strength of schedule metrics.

The Giants, whom Sharp lists their over/under win total at 6.5, will face off against their NFC East divisional rivals (Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington) in home and away contests.

They also will face the AFC North (Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh) and the NFC South (Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay).

In their two at-large games against the other third-place NFC finishers, the Giants will face Minnesota and Seattle. Their extra out-of-conference contest will be versus Indianapolis at home.

The Atlanta Falcons have the easiest schedule while the Pittsburgh Steelers drew the hardest.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire