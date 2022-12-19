Giants to discuss signing Landon Collins to 53-man roster

Dec 18, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) celebrates with Giants safety Landon Collins (21) after making a stop on fourth and goal against the Washington Commanders in the final minute of the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke to reporters via Zoom on Monday following the team's 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, and noted that the team will discuss veteran Landon Collins' spot on the roster going forward at some point during the week.

"That's something Joe [Schoen] and I will talk about, not just about Landon, but with all the individuals we do each week. We haven't had the chance to sit down and discuss those things. But certainly that topic, amongst probably a bunch of other ones like they do each week come up, we'll talk about it."

Collins signed to the Giants on Oct. 6 and has been activated from the practice squad for three games this season, including Sunday's win at Washington. New York must now decide if they will sign Collins to the active 53-man roster for the remainder of the season since the NFL only allows teams to elevate players three times in the regular season before signing them.

It was Collins' first game since Week 8 at Seattle, as the 28-year-old recorded three tackles while filling in at linebacker, despite his prior seven years experience at safety. The Giants have struggled to find consistent play from the inside linebacker position this season, but Collins showed he could fill that role by making a big tackle for loss against the Commanders' Brian Robinson and then stuffing Curtis Samuel on a crucial third down.

Collins then helped the Giants defense stop Washington on fourth-and-goal by locking up the middle of the field and causing Taylor Heinicke to force a throw to Samuel that was controversially broken up by Darnay Holmes to seal the win.

The Giants drafted Collins with the No. 33 pick in the second-round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama, as he spent the first four years of his career in New York before signing a big deal with Washington in 2019. Collins made three Pro Bowls with the Giants, and could find himself on the active roster for the rest of the season based on his recent play as the team continues to fight for its playoff berth.

The decision will have to come soon, as the Giants have a short week and take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road Saturday afternoon.