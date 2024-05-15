Giants’ Dexter Lawrence to host celebrity softball game for charity

New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, taking over for former Giants safety Landon Collins, will host a 2024 Celebrity Softball Game with proceeds benefiting St. Christopher’s Inc. for disadvantaged youth.

The Landon Collins Celebrity Softball Game was the greatest gathering of New York Giants, former and current, to ever assemble in one place at one time. In 2019, the last time the event was held, Dexter Lawrence was a rookie for the New York Giants. Not only did he play in the games, Dex went into the crowd and signed countless autographs. He remarked, “This was one the best events I’ve ever been to.” Now five years later, he is the host. WE’RE BACK… WITH A NEW HOMERUN HITTER!

The game will feature Team Lawrence against Team Jacobs, led by retired Giants running back and fan favorite, Brandon Jacobs.

The event, which will be held on Saturday, May 18 at Clover Stadium in Pomona, New York, will be a star-studded affair with scheduled appearances by Eli Manning, Shaun O’Hara, Amani Toomer, Justin Tuck, and many other legendary Giants.

Those Giants greats will be on the side of Team Jacobs while current Giants such as Kayvon Thibodeaux, Deonte Banks, Brian Burns, Daniel Jones and more will join Team Lawrence.

Attendance is subject to change but both rosters have significant numbers and fans will not be disappointed.

Just got the 60 player confirmation for the current #Giants team for this Saturday. Wow, just wow.https://t.co/yASNDp0FR9 — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) May 15, 2024

The event, organized by Giants superfan Joe Ruback, aka License Plate Guy, will also feature a dodgeball game, home run derby, and autograph signings for those in attendance.

For more information on the event, you can visit SexyDexyGame.com. You can also purchase tickets directly from the official website.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire