Giants’ Dave Gettleman: Kyle Pitts is a ‘different breed of cat’

The 2021 NFL draft tis just a week away and all the mysteries will be solved early on come next Thursday night.

One of those questions will be which player will tumble out of the top 10 to No. 11 where the New York Giants will be waiting with open arms.

Which player, or players, could possibly fall, though? With as many as five quarterbacks predicted to be taken in the top 10 next Thursday, the possibilities are endless as to what is going to happen.

One player the Giants would love to see fall to them is Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. He is the second-highest ranked prospect in this draft behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence by NFL.com.

“He’s a uniquely talented player,” Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters on Thursday. “You can’t characterize him as just a receiving tight end. He’s got a lot of blocking grit. … He’s a different breed of cat, now.”

The odds of Pitts getting to No. 11, however, are slim and none. Several teams selecting ahead of the Giants (Atlanta, Miami, Dallas) have all shown serious interest in Pitts.

Pitts is a player that is almost hard to misuse. He can line up anywhere on the field and has all the attributes and makings of a Pro Bowl tight end. He is likely to be a star no matter where he ends up.