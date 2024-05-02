Giants’ Darius Slayton talks draft, new contract, Knicks

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton sounds optimistic he could be back at work sooner rather than later.

The Giants leading receiver last season has not been attending voluntary offseason workouts as he seeks a contract extension. He’s due to make about $6 million in the final year of his current two-year deal.

“Just got business that we got to take care of,” Slayton told PIX 11’s Perry Sook at the United Way of New York City’s annual Gridiron Gala on Wednesday night, where he was honored for his philanthropic work.

“Obviously, my agent will get all that done, and I’ll be ready to go when it’s time to go. I think we’ll be close to something soon.”

The 27-year-old Slayton is heading into his 6th season with the Giants. His 4 TD catches tied the recently departed Saquon Barkley for most on the team in 2023.

While Slayton has had his share of ups and downs, he’s consistently produced in an underachieving offense, racking up more than 700 receiving yards in 4 of his 5 seasons.

However, Slayton is facing the possibility of a diminished role in 2024 after the Giants used their first-round draft pick on LSU star receiver Malik Nabers.

