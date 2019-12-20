Giants' Daniel Jones to start vs. Dwayne Haskins' Redskins

Daniel Jones is back in the starting lineup for the penultimate game of the season, head coach Pat Shurmer said Friday.

Jones missed two games with a high ankle sprain and returned to limited practice last week, but was ruled out. He took first-team reps this week and was a full participant in advance of the game against the Washington Redskins. Both NFC East teams are 3-11.

The rookie leads all in his class with 18 touchdown passes and has a third-best 2,374 passing yards. The sixth-overall draft choice got his first start in Week 3, replacing two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

The ankle sprain paved the way for Manning to start possibly his final contest as the home quarterback at MetLife Stadium in front of the big blue faithful.

Jones’ return means a pitting of two first-round quarterbacks, with Dwayne Haskins taking over for the Redskins earlier this season. Haskins went at No. 15 in the draft and has thrown for 1,232 yards in eight games, the last six of which he has started. His first NFL appearance came against Jones and the Giants in Week 4, a 24-3 victory by New York.

Jones went 23 of 31 for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Haskins, in relief of Case Keenum, threw for 107 yards on 9 of 17 passing with three interceptions. He was sacked twice for a total loss of 21 yards.

