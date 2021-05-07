Giants-Cowboys named a must-watch game of 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The tension between the New York Giants and their long-time division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, has been heating up the past year to the point where it’s about to spill over out onto the field.

First, the Eagles played down in the 2020 season finale versus the Washington Football Team in a game in which the Giants needed them to be more competitive in to have a chance ant winning the NFC East title.

Related

NFL officially adds 17th game, Giants will visit Dolphins

Giants' 2021 opponents officially set

Then, last week at the NFL draft, Philadelphia leapfrogged the Giants, jumping from pick No. 12 to pick No. 10 in a trade with Dallas to ace the Giants out of the Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Yet, in NFL.com’s Top 10 Games to Watch of the 2021 Season, analyst Nick Shook lists the Giants-Cowboys first matchup as the top NFC East game to watch.

9) New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

This meeting is all about the returns. For the Giants, it’s the return of Saquon Barkley following an ACL injury that ended his 2020 season prematurely. And for the Cowboys, it’s the comeback of quarterback Dak Prescott, whose close to fully recovered from the devastating leg injury he suffered in Week 5. It’s about getting down to business (especially now that Dak’s handled his) for two teams that have the potential to make the playoffs this season. Which team is closer to its goal? Which returning player ends up being more important to his team’s fortunes? Is this NFC East rivalry about to be renewed with full strength in 2021?

That’s very interesting as well, but for Giant fans, it’s the Eagles who they want the most. Sure, the Giants would love to go 6-0 in the division and Dallas is also a heated rivalry, but this year the Eagles game will have the most juice because of what transpired over the last six months.

Recommended Stories

  • Was DeVonta Smith the right pick for Eagles?

    How did the Eagles do in the NFL Draft? Ron Jaworski weighs in.

  • DeVonta Smith and the Eagles' long history of Heisman Trophy finalists

    The Eagles drafted the first Heisman winner, and now they have the most recent winner - but who else in the Heisman fraternity has been an Eagle? By Reuben Frank

  • Giants draftee Gary Brightwell can do it all, college coach says

    Jeremy Springer, Arizona's special teams coordinator from 2018-20, says New York Giants draftee Gary Brightwell can do it all.

  • Elise Stefanik backs conspiracy-driven Arizona vote ‘audit’ and rails at Twitter on Steve Bannon podcast

    Congresswoman was recently endorsed to replace Liz Cheney as Republican party conference chair by Donald Trump

  • Cowboys 53-man roster prediction is heavy on defense following draft

    The Dallas Cowboys will go heavy on defense in this way too early 53-man roster prediction for the 2021 season.

  • Jerry Jones explains why he's committed to Dak Prescott as Dallas quarterback

    USA TODAY Sports reporter Jori Epstein caught up with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Find out why Jerry is 'nuts' about Dak Prescott.

  • Washington coach Ron Rivera talks working with Hurney, Mayhew

    When Ron Rivera took over as head coach of the Washington Football Team after the 2019 season, he knew he had his work cut out for him.

  • Touchdown Wire’s post-draft power rankings

    Power rankings! With free agency and the draft in the books, it's time to assess how well each NFL team improved.

  • How 3 California teens made their high school more sustainable

    After witnessing wildfires and droughts, Kevin Malaekeh, Jack Galloway and Jake McCullough decided to make a change. The post How 3 California teens made their high school more sustainable appeared first on In The Know.

  • Australia to resume India repatriation flights after ban called 'disgusting' and 'racist'

    Australia will resume repatriation flights from India on 15 May after the ban was slammed as "disgusting" and "racist". The government halted flights from India on 27 April after raising concerns that the country’s much-maligned hotel quarantine system could be overwhelmed by positive cases among returnees. It was originally planned to last at least until 15 May, with the possibility of an extension. Health Minister Greg Hunt’s statement at the time highlighted severe penalties for anyone returning from India who failed to spend two weeks in a third country prior to arriving in Australia, including a A$66,000 fine or up to five years prison. India is currently facing an enormous wave of Covid cases fuelled by an aggressive new variant. But the move drew strong criticism as it emerged that 9,000 Australians had registered for assistance to return home from India, including at least 900 people categorised as facing medical or financial distress by Australia’s foreign affairs officials. Conservative commentator Andrew Bolt described the ban as “mean” and “irrational”, saying it “stinks of racism”. “I fear that more than 600,000 Australians of Indian ancestry will now conclude that they can never be real citizens of this country. That they are outsiders. Not 'real' Australians,” he said. Former Australian test cricketer Michael Slater, who was stranded in India while working on an Indian Premier League commentary team, also slammed the decision. “If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It's a disgrace… I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect. Blood on your hands PM.” Mr Slater called on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “take your private jet and come witness the dead bodies on the street”. Mr Slater also called on the government to boost Australia's quarantine facilities. “Michael Slater is saying what a lot of people are thinking… I think Mr Morrison should have created special quarantine facilities here. He's had 16 months,” opposition frontbencher and former Labor Party leader Bill Shorten told the Nine Network. “I think it is disgusting that Australian citizens can't come home to secure facilities… I think it is a complete failure of leadership.”

  • Gil Brandt: Giants had one of NFL’s most successful offseasons

    NFL Network's Gil Brandt believes the New York Giants had one of the five most successful offseasons in the league.

  • The Incredible Evolution of Thor Across the Infinity Saga

    Over his 10 years in the MCU, Thor has evolved more than any Marvel character, thanks in large part to the talent of Chris Hemsworth. The post The Incredible Evolution of Thor Across the Infinity Saga appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 5 best-sellers on Amazon that keep selling out are all finally back in stock

    BGR Deals has a large audience and our readers always tend to gravitate to certain products on Amazon. Needless to say, all that attention from our savvy audience often makes it difficult to keep these popular products in stock. Considering how many people out there follow BGR Deals to see all the best bargains online, it's not exactly a mystery why these fan favorites go out of stock all the time at Amazon. Also important is the fact that online shopping continues to soar due to the pandemic. As a result, things generally go out of stock these days even more often than they used to. When popular items finally appear back in stock, we always do our best to let readers know so they can take advantage of restocked deals. Today, we're going to highlight five particularly popular best-sellers that are all back in stock right now, like Amazon's #1 best-selling portable Bluetooth speaker that's on sale for $23.99 instead of $36, the awesome Potensic Elfin Mini 2K camera drone that folds up to the size of a smartphone, and insanely popular Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs that normally sell for $28 per 4-pack but are down to just $3.57 each right now when you check out with the coupon code 77KBX5Q2. That's a new all-time low price on awesome smart plugs with a whopping 51,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon! We spent a ton of time sifting through all the best-selling products among our readers in order to find the most popular items that keep selling out. Then, we dug around on Amazon to find the hottest products that are currently back in stock. Examples include super-popular Apple's awesome AirPods Pro back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021 so far, and the incredible Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop with an eye-popping $236 discount. The potential bad news is that just because these popular items are back in stock now, that doesn't mean they'll stay in stock for very long. That's especially true now that we've let the cat out of the bag. Any or all of these hot products could sell out again at any time, so you should definitely hurry if you want to get them before they're gone. Gosund Mini Wi-Fi smart plugs Best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plugs with more than 51,000 5-star ratings on Amazon Control any "dumb" device using your iPhone, iPad, Android, or even your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Automate your home with easy-to-use schedules and timers Control your devices from anywhere thanks to Wi-Fi support Apple AirPods AirPods Pro and AirPods Max include class-leading active noise cancellation and transparency mode AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro both include a special case that can be charged with a Lightning cable or any wireless charger Sweat-resistant and water-resistant so you don't need to worry about strenuous workouts or even rain Hands-free "Hey Siri" support gives you instant access to Apple's voice assistant Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker Unlike comparable speakers that only connect to your phone, tablet, computer, or smart device from up to 33 feet away, the Oontz Angle 3 has a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet IPX5 water resistance means you don't have to worry about splashes near the pool, rain, or steam from your shower Designed and engineered by Cambridge Soundworks to deliver crystal clear sound, and the passive bass radiator enhances bass performance Long battery life of up to 14 hours of playtime per charge Built-in microphone for hands-free calling Weight: 10oz, length: 5", height 2.8" Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop Acer's Chromebook Spin 311 features a terrific convertible design that transforms it from a laptop to a touchscreen tablet with one fluid motion All the benefits of Chrome OS, including lightning-fast speed, the ability to boot up in seconds, built-in antivirus features, automatic updates, and long battery life Offers access to more than 2 million Android apps that can be downloaded directly from the Google Play app store 32GB of built-in flash storage plus an additional 100GB of Google Drive cloud-based storage Potensic Elfin Mini 2K Camera Drone Potensic's popular Elfin Mini quadcopter packs tons of great features and a 2K camera into a remarkably compact design When not in use, this drone folds up to about the same footprint as a smartphone or phablet Stream live video back to your smartphone as you pilot this great drone through the skies Comes with two batteries for a total of 20 minutes of continuous flight time

  • Mets vs. Diamondbacks preview: 5 things to watch during 3-game series

    Here are five things to watch as the Mets and Diamondbacks play a three-game series this weekend at Citi Field.

  • Post-draft power rankings: Rams come in lower than expected

    The Rams checked in at No. 16 in Touchdown Wire's post-draft power rankings.

  • Fantasy football: How 2021 draft class impacts Rams veterans

    Matthew Stafford's stock is trending up after the draft, but can the same be said for Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods?

  • Dak Prescott explains how Cowboys culture can grow in 2021 season

    USA TODAY Sports Jori Epstein talks to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott about his recent contract extension and how this extension leads to a better culture for the team moving forward.

  • Democrats revise voting bill, but Senate obstacles remain

    Democrats are revising key sections of their sweeping legislation to overhaul U.S. elections, hoping to address concerns raised by state and local election officials even as they face daunting odds of passing the bill through Congress. The changes would give states more time and flexibility to put new federal requirements in place after some election officials complained that the proposed timelines were burdensome. The tweaks are a small step forward for Democrats, who have said the legislation is a top priority while they hold Congress and the presidency.

  • Which colleges have the New England Patriots drafted from most?

    The New England Patriots have found generational talent drafting Michigan Wolverines Tom Brady and Ty Law.

  • NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.