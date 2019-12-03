Giants' co-owner Steve Tisch takes swipes at NFL, his own team during awards ceremony

On Tuesday, New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch received an award at a March of Dimes luncheon in New York City.

Generally the more emotional half of the Giants’ ownership duo — in public, John Mara is usually measured — Tisch shared a couple of quips with the crowd, and with a reporter at the event.

Jabs at Giants, NFL

Via Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer, Tisch took a couple of jabs at the NFL and his own team.

“I know you are having second thoughts about giving an owner of a 2-10 football team a sports leadership award. But look, you couldn’t have known, just like the NFL doesn’t know what pass interference is,” Tisch said.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was in the room.

(To be clear, Tisch isn’t wrong on that one at all.)

When he received the award from emcee Kenny Albert, Tisch said, “You just witnessed a handoff to a Giant that wasn’t fumbled this season.”

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has 15 fumbles so far this season.

‘A very frustrating season’

Tisch spoke with NBC4NY’s Bruce Beck and didn’t exactly speak glowingly about head coach Pat Shurmur.

“It’s been a very frustrating season,” Tisch said. “At the end of the season, John Mara and I are going to get together and discuss the future. As partners, we have to be very honest with each other about where we see this team going into the 2020 season.”

Asked if he believes in the team’s coach and general manager Dave Gettleman, Tisch said, “Those decisions & conversation are not going to be made this morning. It’s really at the end of the season that John and I are going to sit down and talk about these issues.”

He asked fans of the team to be understanding.

“I’m asking for patience. I’m being patient, which you know at times is challenging. Please be understanding and patient. I want Giants fan to feel that their voice is being heard,” he said.

New York is 2-10 and has lost eight straight games.

